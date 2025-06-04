SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Museum’s new exhibit, “NOIR V,” is open through Sept. 1, featuring photography, mixed media, oil and acrylic paintings, pastel work, and other artworks by black artists highlighting the theme of resilience.

The exhibit is curated by Austin Wells and Elijah Miller. Artists use their work to celebrate and preserve Black culture, traditions, and values, fostering a sense of pride and belonging. The art emphasizes the importance of community and collective strength, highlighting the bonds that have helped Black people survive and thrive. Despite the challenges experienced by the black community, the art conveys messages of hope, resilience, and the potential for positive change and transformation.

“This year we have cultivated a familiar and welcoming event in partnership with the Illinois State Museum for Springfield’s Juneteenth Celebration,” said co-curator Austin Wells. “We are thrilled to present the fifth anniversary of the NOIR art exhibit as we return to the Illinois State Museum for ‘NOIR V: Resilience.’”

The public is invited to this free exhibit located at the Illinois State Museum, 502 S. Spring St., Springfield. The museum is open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

About the Illlinois State Museum: Established in 1877, the Illinois State Museum is a dynamic institution that inspires the exploration of Illinois' past and present to inform and enrich everyday life and promote stewardship of cultural and natural resources. Headquartered in Springfield with branch facilities in Lewistown and Lockport, ISM is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums and a proud member of the International Coalition of Sites of Conscience.

