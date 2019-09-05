A Public Address from the Family of Captain Jake Ringering:



Six months ago, on March 5, 2019, our lives were forever changed by a very sudden and tragic event. An event that we knew was always a possibility, but one we could never fathom as a reality. Captain Jake Ringering of the Godfrey Fire Protection District, who was a devoted husband, father, son, grandson, brother, son-in-law, brother-in-law, uncle, nephew, cousin, friend, and leader selflessly gave his life in the line of duty while performing a job he so passionately loved. Since that moment in time, our family has felt the immense amount of support from so many of you in our community, and the surrounding communities, that we have been overwhelmed by your selflessness during our time of tremendous loss. We did not just lose a profound person, we have lost our family’s future with Jake, a future full of hopes and dreams, far beyond what we could ever imagine. We are completely devastated and our hearts are shattered. Jake was a firefighter’s firefighter and a man of faith, who was driven to better the fire service. He was a natural-born leader who was always willing to serve and share his time, talent, and knowledge of his profession. Jake felt a deep commitment to the fire service, and although he earned many certifications and titles in his career, his greatest calling was that within his family by being a faithful husband to his wife and a loving father to their three children. He instilled the mindset to all his brothers within the fire service that family comes first, and he lived by that example every day of his life. Jake touched the lives of all those he met and we will never fully know the impact he had on this world. We cannot still comprehend a life without Jake’s physical presence, yet we find peace and have faith in God that his legacy will live on by all those who truly loved him, but especially in his wife and children. With great love comes great loss, and therefore, we will carry Jake all the days of our lives. We have taken this time to focus on our grief and healing while gathering our thoughts to make an appropriate public address. Finding the words to convey our gratitude is an emotional undertaking, as the words to meet this situation simply do not exist. As it will be nearly impossible to individually thank all of the Fire Departments, Police Departments, first responders, communities, churches, schools, businesses, individuals, and many, many more who are deserving, please accept this acknowledgment as a token of our heartfelt appreciation and sincerest gratitude.

To the Godfrey Fire Protection District: Thank you for your loyalty to your brother Jake. Thank you for trusting him and allowing him to lead you in your profession. We know he has made an irreplaceable mark on each one of you and he will not be forgotten. Thank you for honoring his commitment to your department through such an incredibly touching display of respect. Thank you for honoring his life and his supreme sacrifice. Thank you for standing by his wife and children. Thank you for your protection. Thank you for carrying him in your hearts. You are our forever family.

To Jake’s firefighter brothers, police and EMS first responders: Thank you for your dedication to your brother Jake, who was driven by the same desire that you possess to serve your community through public service. Thank you too, for honoring his ultimate and supreme sacrifice by your utmost respectful display of the brotherhood among all first responders. Thank you for standing guard over him and for your involvement in leading him to his final resting place. Thank you for your willingness to serve and executing your job with diligence, never knowing what dangers await. You are true heroes who walk among us. We are indebted to you.

To the Alton Memorial Paramedics, EMTs, Doctors, Nurses and staff: Thank you for every effort that was taken to save Jake’s life. Thank you for your expertise in caring for Jake. Thank you for your compassion for our family during our time of emergency. We will never forget you.

To the Priests, Deacon, staff, musical staff, parish and parents at St. Mary’s Catholic Church and School: Thank you for leading Jake to our Heavenly Father within the Eucharist. Thank you for welcoming our community into your home. Thank you for your reassuring support as we trust God to hold us in our most vulnerable time when we feel our strength is gone. Thank you for lifting us up in prayer.

To Gent’s Funeral Home: Thank you for taking care of Jake with the utmost respect. Thank you for your high regard for first responders and for welcoming them into your business. Thank you for placing our needs as your top priority. Thank you for the wonderful support you've been personally to our family, still to this day.

To the officials and employees of the State of Illinois, Madison County, the Village of Godfrey, the City of Alton and the Village of East Alton, and all surrounding communities: Thank you for standing by us and feeling our loss. Thank you for coming together to honor Jake. Thank you for supporting Jake as a first responder and acknowledging Jake’s impact, as well as, the impact of all those who place their lives on the line for the safety and betterment of our communities.

To the countless individuals who attended the visitation and funeral of Captain Jake Ringering: Thank you for waiting in line for hours to pay your respect. Thank you for your kind words of sympathy. Thank you to those who sent flowers, plants, and other arrangements which made St. Mary’s an even more beautiful church to celebrate Jake’s life. Thank you for filling the church in support of Jake, our family, and the Godfrey Fire Protection District. We are grateful.

To the Media and Press: Thank you first and foremost for respecting our family and our privacy during this most difficult time. Thank you for telling Jake’s story and covering this tragedy with courtesy. We greatly appreciate your professionalism.

To all businesses, organizations, memorials, those who conducted or attended fundraisers, and to the many individuals who offered support in other ways or gave any type of donation, including those who gave donations through Carrolton Bank or BackStoppers: Thank you for your willingness to help us in our great time of need, even though we didn’t know what we needed. Thank you for coming together to offer up your own time, talent and contribution. Thank you for the charity of your own heart. We are speechless at your generosity. One day, we hope to be able to give back to our community in Jake’s name, so his memory will always live on.

To anyone, near or far, who offered to us your thoughts and prayers: Thank you for sharing with us your personal stories of Jake, we will treasure them dearly. Thank you to those who sent cards or other gifts of sympathy. Thank you for your empathy during our tragic time of suffering. Thank you for your care and concern, for it is surely what has helped us this far, and will continue to help us through our grief, as we forever search for peace. Thank you, too, for trusting God to see us through and for calling on Him in your own life. And to those of you whom we have never met and do not know your name, thank you. However, it was that you found yourself involved in showing your support for Captain Jake Ringering and for our family, no matter how big or small, we can assure you that it has not gone unnoticed. We have felt your presence, for you have made a tremendous difference to our family. You all have carried us during the worst time in our lives and for that, we are forever grateful and proud to call this area our home.

In closing, we ask that in memory of Captain Jake Ringering, you pray with us for the safety of all first responders; that they may have the courage, like Jake, to carry out their duty and return home safely to their families.

With Heartfelt Appreciation,

The Family of Captain Jake Ringering

