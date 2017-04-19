EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville YMCA is gearing up for another great summer season. One of the highlights from May to September is the Meyer Center’s outdoor pool. Individuals and families enjoy the 25 yard (4 lane) pool and two slides all summer long. In addition to leisure and lap swimming in the pool, there are lounge chairs, a playground and a shaded picnic table area for families to enjoy for only $25 a month.

The pool is available free for members only, but non-members are welcome if they have a member present during open swim times. Non-members 7 years and older can swim for $5 and children under 6 can swim for $3. The pool is open 7 days a week at various hours. Members only time are Monday – Friday 2:30-5:30pm, Saturday 10:00am-3:55pm and Sunday from Noon-3:55pm. “We listened to feedback from our members and opened up more time on the weekend for families to swim or layout during the day,” said Tom Verheyen, Meyer Center Branch Director. Some of the open swim times offered are Monday – Thursday 10:30-11:45am, Friday 11:00am-2:30pm, and Monday – Friday 5:30-7:30pm. For a full pool schedule you can visit www.edwardsvilleymca.com.

“We have the perfect place for parents and tots to come throughout the year. Our pool offers early and late swim options as well as various other activities for the children to get active and engaged this summer,” said Aquatics Director, Pam Pinegar. “The YMCA offers not only a great outdoor pool at the Meyer Center, but also the Esic Center has two indoor pools that are open year round.”

A membership can be purchased for families as low as $25 a month for basic (includes pool usage) or $51 for a full privilege. The full privilege membership will allow you: unlimited access to fitness center in both locations, free or reduced rates on most YMCA programs and activities(including open skate, tennis and rock climbing), free child watch services, access to scheduled areas during “members only” times (gymnasium and swim), member only early registration opportunities, guest passes, unlimited use of the walking track, free family fun nights, privilege of renting racquetball/wallyball courts, free drop-in group fitness classes, access to spinning classes and personal training.

The Y is also looking for additional staff for both swimming lessons and lifeguards. Applicants must be 16 years of age or older. Lifeguard positions require a lifeguard certification or willingness to obtain by late-May. For additional information on all of the positions available at the YMCA you can visit www.edwardsvilleymca.com/page/careers.

The YMCA also offers several rental options for special events such as birthdays, family reunions, and sports teams or church parties. Events may be booked for Saturday and Sunday at either the outdoor pool or two indoor pools. The outdoor pool offers the option for a private or semi-private party with new rental times available on Saturday and Sunday from 4:00-5:30pm or Saturday 6:00-7:30pm. For additional information and to reserve a party, the Facility Rentals Coordinator may be reached at 618.655.1460.

