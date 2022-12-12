EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Arts Center (EAC) has announced the departure of Melissa McDonough-Borden as Executive Director. McDonough-Borden’s 10 years of service allowed the Arts Center to flourish. Accomplishments including an influx of regional recognition, continual success of the Edwardsville Art Fair, and expanded art education for the local community. Her leadership and positive influence will be missed by the community and artists alike.

Having spent five years on the EAC board, McDonough-Borden continued her dedication to the arts when she took on the role of Executive Director in 2017. One of her major accomplishments, the Edwardsville Art Fair, has seen an increase of artists’ sales each consecutive year, reaching over $400,000 as of 2022.

Previous EAC President and 2022 Patron of the Arts awardee, Paul Abert, had this to say about McDonough-Borden: “Missy’s commitment to the ongoing success of the EAC, Arts Education opportunities, and the expansion of arts awareness throughout our community is impressive. I wish Missy all the best in her next endeavor, she will be missed!”

Andrew Butts, current EAC president, had similar sentiments on McDonough-Borden’s contributions: “For the past decade, Missy’s boundless passion for the arts has left an enduring impact on the entire Metro-East art community. We are sincerely grateful for her leadership and devotion to the EAC. We wish Missy the best in her future endeavors.”

To learn more about the EAC and its upcoming exhibits and current class schedule, please visit https://www.edwardsvilleartscenter.com/.

