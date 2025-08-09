EDWARDSVILLE — Get Ready to Celebrate Creativity at the 11th Annual Edwardsville Art Fair!

Join us for an unforgettable weekend as the Edwardsville Art Fair, proudly produced by the Edwardsville Arts Center, returns for its 11th year! From September 26th to 28th, Edwardsville’s beautiful City Park will transform into a vibrant hub of artistic expression, community spirit, and joyous festivities.

Experience the Magic of Art. Discover the stunning works of over 90 exceptionally talented artists from across the region, nation, and globe. From captivating paintings to intricate sculptures and everything in between, each piece tells a story. Get inspired as you meet the artists, hear their stories, and witness their creative processes through live demonstrations.

Celebrate Local Talent. The Fair is more than just an art show – it's a celebration of our community’s creative spirit. Enjoy performances by local musicians and dancers, adding energy and rhythm to your art-filled day. Emerging artists and student groups will also showcase their talents, offering a fresh perspective and inspiring future creatives. Engage with local artists during art demonstrations in clay, painting and more.

Fun for the Whole Family. Bring the little ones along for an exciting adventure in the Children’s Art Gallery, where they can purchase kid-friendly artwork at special prices to add to their personal collection. Hands-on art activities will spark their imaginations and let them explore their inner artist.

Savor the Moment. No celebration is complete without delicious food and drinks! Satisfy your cravings with a variety of offerings from local vendors as you soak in the festive atmosphere.

"It's an absolute joy to offer our community a weekend brimming with creative experiences and artistic inspiration," says Executive Director Beth Browne. "This event is not only a showcase of incredible artistry but also a platform for meaningful connections and cultural exchange. We can't wait to welcome you to experience the magic of the 2025 Edwardsville Art Fair!"

Mark Your Calendar for September 26 -28. Admission is free, and all are welcome to join the celebration. Whether you’re an art lover, a curious newcomer, or simply looking for a delightful weekend activity, the Edwardsville Art Fair promises inspiration and enjoyment for all.

Let’s make the 11th annual Edwardsville Art Fair the most memorable one yet – see you there!

The Edwardsville Arts Center is grateful to the many sponsors that make the fair possible. Presenting Sponsor: The Wylie Family; Street Art Sponsors: The City of Edwardsville, Renewal by Anderson, The Staenberg Group; Art Enrichment Sponsors: Goldenberg Heller & Antognoli, Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS), Pfund Construction, JF Electric, and the many other organizations and individuals that have contributed to the fair’s success and the future of the Edwardsville Arts Center.

The Edwardsville Arts Center is seeking volunteers to assist with a variety of duties at the Edwardsville Art Fair. Interested individuals can see volunteer opportunities at edwardsvilleartscenter.com/art-fair-volunteer.

For more information on the 2025 Edwardsville Art Fair, visit: edwardsvilleartscenter.com/edwardsville-art-fair.

About The Edwardsville Arts Center

The EAC is a 501(c)3 non-profit community visual arts organization offering art education, exhibitions, and cultural events. The center is currently located at 340 Montclaire Ave, Edwardsville, IL. For more information, or to register for classes, visit: edwardsvilleartscenter.com.

