EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Arts Center (EAC) is hosting the Weave, Coil, Twine, Plait, Knot: Traditional and Contemporary Basketry Exhibition from February 10th – March 24th, with the Opening Reception taking place on February 17th from 6-8 p.m.



The basketry exhibition is co-curated by Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) University Museum Executive Curator, Erin Vigneau-Dimick and artist, Sun Smith-Foret. “We are incredibly honored to host this amazing exhibit that Erin and Sun have co-curated,” said EAC Executive Director, Beth Browne. “It's a wonderful history of functional traditional basket making and contemporary interpretations of basket techniques, highlighting the importance of preserving traditional crafts and their influence on contemporary artworks.”

“In conjunction with the exhibition,” follows Browne, “we are hosting a series of basketry-related programs throughout February and March including a free lecture featuring the curators, a panel of artists, and collectors; a breadbasket-making class; and weaving projects within a few of our Free Children's Saturday Class programs.” These programs, aside from the basket-making class, are free and open to the public.

To learn more about the EAC, future exhibits, and current class schedules, please visit https://www.edwardsvilleartscenter.com/.

About the EAC



The Edwardsville Arts Center is a community visual arts center located in Edwardsville, Ill. The EAC inspires the lives of youth and the creative spirit of adults through classes, exhibits, and cultural events.

