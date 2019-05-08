EDWARDSVILLE - The second annual Eddie Awards presented by Edwardsville High School Filmmakers club took place recently at the Wildey Theater in Edwardsville.

The night brought out many students, EHS faculty, and supporting family, friends and community, many dressed in their best “award show” attire. A wide array of films were showcased, all created by students of Edwardsville High School. Previously selected finalists got their films shown on the big screen inside the Wildey Theater. All leading up to many awards given throughout the night, all coming down to the Film of Year Award.

“I am so excited to be here for the second annual Eddie Awards. This is such a fun event and I am so happy for each of the students who participated. It has been great seeing all of the students films this evening.” said Dr. Dennis Cramsey, Principal of Edwardsville High School, just moments before announcing Film of the Year.

After each category was shown, the winner was announced and the winning students got to accept their awards in front of the crowd. With so many unique and creative entries, it must have been tough for judges to select this year’s winners.

The full list of categories, finalists and winners are as follows.

Five Second Films

That One Friend by Bella Rondi and Kailey Noud

Dog Duplicator by Katelyn Bowman

Non-Conformist by Natalie Loveridge and Scottie Ballard

WINNER- The Server by EHS Networking

Big by Trent Moore and Kyle Meehan

DRAMA

The Bot by Arionne Chapman and Tyler Berry

WINNER- Othello by Kia Smidt

Music Video

Best Friends by Karlye Murray and Gabe Eitzman

Scars to Your Beautiful by Hellen Zheng

Article continues after sponsor message

WINNER- Smile You’re Beautiful by Brooke Allen

Comedy

The Misunderstanding by Jay Boyd

Skateboarding by Sam Borg

WINNER- Morning News Spectacular by Ian Whisnant and Jake Tucker

Documentary

WINNER- Labels by Noah Robertson

The Happiness PSA by Natalie Loveridge

The Brotherhood by Tyler Berry and Kyle Meehan

Travel

Alton by Grace Ukena

Something Fishy by Tyler Berry

WINNER- 48 Hours in Shawnee National Forest by Chris Lott

Film of the Year

WINNER- 48 Hours in Shawnee National Forest by Chris Lott

The Brotherhood by Tyler Berry and Kyle Meehan

Smile You’re Beautiful by Brooke Allen

Labels by Noah Robertson

More like this: