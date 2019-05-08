The Eddies Once Again Bring Out the Best Talent at EHS
EDWARDSVILLE - The second annual Eddie Awards presented by Edwardsville High School Filmmakers club took place recently at the Wildey Theater in Edwardsville.
The night brought out many students, EHS faculty, and supporting family, friends and community, many dressed in their best “award show” attire. A wide array of films were showcased, all created by students of Edwardsville High School. Previously selected finalists got their films shown on the big screen inside the Wildey Theater. All leading up to many awards given throughout the night, all coming down to the Film of Year Award.
“I am so excited to be here for the second annual Eddie Awards. This is such a fun event and I am so happy for each of the students who participated. It has been great seeing all of the students films this evening.” said Dr. Dennis Cramsey, Principal of Edwardsville High School, just moments before announcing Film of the Year.
After each category was shown, the winner was announced and the winning students got to accept their awards in front of the crowd. With so many unique and creative entries, it must have been tough for judges to select this year’s winners.
The full list of categories, finalists and winners are as follows.
Five Second Films
That One Friend by Bella Rondi and Kailey Noud
Dog Duplicator by Katelyn Bowman
Non-Conformist by Natalie Loveridge and Scottie Ballard
WINNER- The Server by EHS Networking
Big by Trent Moore and Kyle Meehan
DRAMA
The Bot by Arionne Chapman and Tyler Berry
WINNER- Othello by Kia Smidt
Music Video
Best Friends by Karlye Murray and Gabe Eitzman
Scars to Your Beautiful by Hellen Zheng
WINNER- Smile You’re Beautiful by Brooke Allen
Comedy
The Misunderstanding by Jay Boyd
Skateboarding by Sam Borg
WINNER- Morning News Spectacular by Ian Whisnant and Jake Tucker
Documentary
WINNER- Labels by Noah Robertson
The Happiness PSA by Natalie Loveridge
The Brotherhood by Tyler Berry and Kyle Meehan
Travel
Alton by Grace Ukena
Something Fishy by Tyler Berry
WINNER- 48 Hours in Shawnee National Forest by Chris Lott
Film of the Year
WINNER- 48 Hours in Shawnee National Forest by Chris Lott
The Brotherhood by Tyler Berry and Kyle Meehan
Smile You’re Beautiful by Brooke Allen
Labels by Noah Robertson
