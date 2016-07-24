ALTON - Musicians come and go, but the stories that they tell in their songs will live forever.

Charlie Daniels’ music has flourished from generation to generation, and on Saturday night at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater, the man himself returned to the area for a night full of his bluegrass, southern rock and outlaw country hits.

Before the dynamo hit the stage, The Glendale Riders kicked off the night to one of their most lively and crowded venues in the band’s history, an experience that the band surely will never forget.

Article continues after sponsor message

Speaking with several members of the crowd before the concert, it seemed that this was either the first time they ever saw the musician or the second in a matter of over 40 years. The Charlie Daniels Band was part of the famous Mississippi River Festival. They played their set on Sunday, July 8, 1979, on the campus of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

Regardless if this was their first time seeing Daniels and his band perform, this fact was undeniable: The musician was a storyteller, first and foremost. His lyrics are vivid, imaginative and he is never afraid to cross any lines. His multi-instrumental skill set from the fiddle to the guitar and his smooth voice have transcended his long career, as smooth as the first day he began performing. Like most things, perhaps Daniels is even better with age.

More like this: