Our Daily Show Interview! Cookie Factory: New Spot and More Excitement!

ALTON - The Cookie Factory is settling into their new location, with plans to install a drive-thru window later this year.

Located at 192 Suite B Alton Square Mall Drive in Alton, the local business moved out of their Alton Square Mall location to a building across the street in February 2025. Owner Sarah Kinder is pleased with The Cookie Factory’s growth and looks forward to adding more menu items and drive-thru options in the future.

“We were truly ready to go on day one, and there has not been one issue since. It’s been great,” Kinder said. “I just knew I had to grow. I wanted to keep The Cookie Factory local and keep our community growing, so moving out of the mall had to be done.”

Kinder purchased the business four years ago and immediately began looking for a new location. She shared that it was difficult to “sit down and enjoy yourself” at the mall location, but this new spot has big windows and plenty of seating for customers to lounge.

Article continues after sponsor message

Kinder, her employees and her family spent a year renovating the building at 192 Suite B Alton Square Mall Drive. They built a kitchen and immediately started working in the kitchen to familiarize themselves with it so they’d be “ready to go” as soon as they opened.

Over the last few years, Kinder has expanded the breakfast and lunch menus, with additions like the breakfast burrito. But The Cookie Factory’s staples have remained the same. She joked that it’s easy to eat the 25-cookie Munchie Bags in one sitting, and the cookie cakes are still their most popular items, especially during holidays.

Looking ahead, Kinder hopes to install a drive-thru.

“We do have the perfect building for a drive-thru,” she said. “We’re working on getting that going. I want to have it open by wintertime. That way, no one has to come in there at all if it’s snowing or rainy. You just pull right around back.”

She added that The Cookie Factory makes everything from scratch and slices their own meat. They work hard to create quality products for their customers. Kinder hopes the business continues to grow in its new spot.

“People were already going to come to me for the cookies, but I want them to come for breakfast and lunch, too, and get your cookies after,” she added. “The food is so good and it’s made fresh for you. It’s nothing frozen, nothing we pull out of the fridge and microwave. It’s all made fresh for you.”

For more information about The Cookie Factory, including their full menu, visit their official website at AltonCookieFactory.com or check out their official Facebook page.

More like this: