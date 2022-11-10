ALTON - The City of Alton, Three Rivers Project of Sierra Club Illinois, National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC) and Lowe’s completed a fall tree planting project in several different Alton parks, as well as at the Alton Marina and along Broadway Street in downtown Alton. Building on their successful spring tree planting project, Alton acquired free trees thanks to a Recover, Replant, Restore! (RRR) grant secured by NGRREC from Trees Forever and the Swarovski Waterschool, along with private foundation funding obtained by the Three Rivers Project.

The City of Alton secured additional support for this project from Ameren Illinois’ “Right Tree Right Place” program along with encouraging City employees to participate in the fall tree planting sessions. Mayor David Goins helped plant Bald Cypress trees at the Alton Marina, on October 28th, to replace trees that were lost during the Flood of 2019. Alderman Nate Keener helped plan and organize tree plantings throughout the spring and fall, while also coordinating the marking of all underground utility lines.

“I am excited that the city of Alton is taking part in this tree-planting initiative and partnering with Ameren Illinois. The planting of trees enhances the aesthetic beauty and quality of life within our community and shows the importance of planting and caring for trees. Trees also assist in helping remove air pollution which also enhances our quality of life. I am proud that the city of Alton is part of this great endeavor.”

“The Recover, Replant, Restore! grant is funded through a partnership between Trees Forever, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, and the U.S. Forest Service, and helps communities throughout Illinois recover from natural disasters, replant with a diverse, disease and storm-resistant selection of tree species, and restore a healthy and beneficial community forest,” says Trees Forever Field Coordinator Emily Ehley. “These grants are unique because Trees Forever not only supplies funding to get trees into the ground, but also provides the technical assistance and long-term support necessary to grow strong and resilient urban forests.”

In 2022, the Sierra Club Illinois Three Rivers Project, NGRREC, and the City of Alton prioritized planting native trees in areas of Alton that do not currently have a diversity of tree species, have limited canopy cover, or have lost trees in past floods. In all, the Trees Forever Grant spurred non-profit organizations, dozens of community volunteers, and the government to plant 130 native trees in 10 Alton parks and along the Broadway Corridor, throughout the year.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Native trees are critical to improving green spaces and recreation areas throughout our community, while also helping to mitigate the effects of climate change and supporting the ecology of the Metro East region,” says Christine Favilla, co-Coordinator of the Three Rivers Project of Sierra Club Illinois. “Many insects, birds, and animals depend on native trees for food and shelter. Native trees also help stop soil erosion, resist pests and diseases, and help cool down our environment.”

“Trees help create neighborhoods,” says Ward 7 Alderman Nathaniel Keener. “They give us shade and fresh air, improve property values, and they create an inviting atmosphere for folks who may want to make Alton their home. This has been such an exciting project to work with."

National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC)

Founded in 2002 as a collaborative partnership between the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Lewis and Clark Community College, NGRREC is dedicated to the study of great river systems and the communities that use them. The center aspires to be a leader in scholarly research, education, and outreach related to the interconnectedness of large rivers, their floodplains, watersheds, and their associated communities. To learn more about NGRREC, visit www.ngrrec.org.

Sierra Club

The Sierra Club is America’s largest and most influential grassroots environmental organization, with more than 3.8 million members and supporters. In addition to protecting every person's right to get outdoors and access the healing power of nature, the Sierra Club works to promote clean energy, safeguard the health of our communities, protect wildlife, and preserve our remaining wild places through grassroots activism, public education, lobbying, and legal action. For more information, visit www.sierraclub.org.

Trees Forever

Trees Forever, a nonprofit organization nationally headquartered in Marion, Iowa, is dedicated to planting trees, encouraging volunteer and youth involvement and environmental stewardship. For 30 years, we’ve been planting a better tomorrow, and in Illinois, we planted our one millionth tree during 2020. For more information, visit www.treesforever.org or call 800-369-1269.

More like this: