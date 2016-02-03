ALTON - The City of Alton, Illinois (City) invites qualified bidders to submit a sealed bid for Work Package 2 construction of the Alton Regional Multi-Modal Transportation Center; including a High Speed Rail (HSR) Station which includes the station building, passenger boarding platform, platform canopies, and all necessary pathways and ramped walkways to connect the station and platform to the Alton Regional Multi-Modal Transportation Center which will also include: roadway construction, site wide grading, site wide landscaping, vehicular, pedestrian and bicycle access to the HSR Station, traffic control devices, roadway and pedestrian lighting, utility extensions to the HSR Station, way-finding signage, parking lots with a fee collection system, a kiss and ride facility, drainage and storm sewer collection, security systems for CCTV, CFA devices bike racks, electronic bike lockers with a fee collection system, trash receptacles a bus terminal for 6 bus bays with passenger canopies, bus shelters, electronic arrival/departure signs, lighting, security and a local information kiosk and other site amenities. The intent of this procurement is to bind a competent, experienced firm into a contract with the City to perform the work described in the Invitation for Bids (IFB) and the Procurement and Contracting Documents.

Documents containing project drawings, specifications, instructions, conditions, addendums and bid forms will be available after 8:00 A.M. CDT on February 3, 2016 at the office of Snow Printing, 6428 Old St. Louis Rd, Belleville IL 62223, telephone 618-233-0712; fax 618-257-3331 or snow.barb@snowprint.net. Plans will be available for purchase in hard copy or on CD in PDF format. Plans or CD's will be shipped for an additional fee. Documents are not available from the City. Plan holders are responsible for their own reproduction cost.

A plan holders/bidders list will be available for viewing by visiting www.snowprinting.net.

IT IS MANDATORY FOR ALL PLAN HOLDERS TO REGISTER WITH SNOW PRINTING TO BE ADDED TO THE BIDDERS LIST. FAILURE TO REGISTER WILL RESULT IN BEING DISQUALIFIED FROM BIDDING. PLAN HOLDERS OBTAINING PROCUREMENT AND CONTRACTING DOCUMENTS, FROM SOURCES OTHER THAN SNOW PRINTING MUST IDENTIFY THE SOURCE WHEN REGISTERING.

Documents will be on file and may be examined at: Southern Illinois Builders Association 1468 Green Mount Road, O'Fallon, IL 62269; Phone (618) 624-9055, and Dodge Data & Analytics, 3315 Central Avenue, Hot Springs, AR 71913; Phone: (773) 763-4615

There will be a mandatory pre-bid conference/site visit on February 17, 2016 at 10:00 A.M. CDT at City Hall, 101 East Third Street, Alton Illinois 62002. Qualified bidders must submit their bids no later than 2:00 P.M. CDT on March 16, 2016. Sealed bids should be addressed to City of Alton, Office of the City Clerk, 101 East Third Street, Alton Illinois 62002.

The selected bidder will be required to comply with all contract documents including; applicable EEO laws and regulations, project guidelines for a 15% DBE contracting goal, prevailing wage rates pursuant to the Davis-Bacon Act and the City’s Project Labor Agreement.

