EDWARDSVILLE - Micah Miner is one of those rare athletes who defy every odd to become the best in the country in his sport.



Recently, Edwardsville YMCA's Miner captured a national championship in United States Tumbling and Trampoline competition in Knoxville, Tenn.



Miner paved the way for the Edwardsville competitors as he participated in advanced level for trampoline, double mini and floor.



Micah is the son of Maurice and Kimberley Miner of Edwardsville.



The Edwardsville youth has an affliction called Pervasive Development Disorder, commonly known as PDD. Micah has a high functioning degree of autism. He is involved in the CASTLE program within the Edwardsville School System. CASTLE stands for Children Achieving Success through Therapeutic Life Experience.



Micah said capturing the national trampoline championship was a good feeling.



“My goal was to win first place,” the Edwardsville youth said. “I am a hard worker. One of my future goals is to make it to the Olympics.”



His father, Maurice, said he is very proud of how Micah has overcome challenges for his enormous early life success.



“Micah’s athletic abilities have opened some doors that a lot of autistic children never get,” he said.



Maurice and Kimberley both say what Micah has accomplished just shows you what a child can achieve with the right kind of encouragement and patience from coaches. Kimberley and Maurice said they couldn't say anything but positive things about the Edwardsville School District and the CASTLE program.

“He is like a bee to honey, once he sets his mind to something he goes right after it,” his father said of Micah. “He is very goal-oriented and he is already working on his skills for next year.”



Micah works out six days a week during the season and loves every minute of it, his parents said.



Micah often watches videos online of other champions performing trampoline routines and then he creates some of the moves himself. He is so intelligent he can watch a video a few times, then go to the YMCA tumbling mats and replicate what he has viewed, his mother said.



“All the training and work into raising a child with special needs is worth it,” Micah’s mom, Kimberley said.



Both parents said they will help Micah go as far as he wants with his tumbling and trampoline activities. They both said words couldn’t express how proud they are of their son and what he has achieved.

