JERSEYVILLE - “The Cave,” a CBD, Delta 8, and vape store with locations in Alton, Fairview Heights, and Wood River, has officially opened for business in Jerseyville. The new store is located at 610 S. State St., near the intersection of highways 67 and 109.

Manager Nathan Badman said the new location officially opened Wednesday, Dec. 14, and has been praised by Jerseyville residents who no longer have to drive out of town for their favorite Cave products.

“The reason we wanted to put it up in Jerseyville is that nobody else was up there,” Badman said. “We figured that the people in Jerseyvile have to drive 30-35 minutes to the closest smoke shop, and so why not put one there right in the middle of Jerseyville, right?

Article continues after sponsor message

“We’ve been getting good reviews since we’ve been open - a lot of people saying that exact thing, ‘We’re so glad that you’re open up here, we don’t have to drive all the way to Alton now.’”

The Cave sells everything from smoke pipes and paraphernalia to CBD and Delta 8 THC products, and much more. Badman said they have new deals every month on something different in the store, and have a “buy two, get one free” deal on Delta 8 THC and disposable e-cigarettes.

“It’s been awesome. Everybody that comes in has been very, very grateful that we were able to open up there. I remember when we were setting up the store, two and a half weeks before our official open date, we had probably 12 people drive by and say, ‘Hey, when are you guys going to be open?’” he said. “I think it’s going to be a really, really good location that the people of Jerseyville can see being there for a long time.”

To find out more, call the Jerseyville location at (618) 498-1061.

More like this: