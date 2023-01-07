LAKE ST. LOUIS, MO – This Christmas season, the leading bariatric supplement provider, ProCare Health, fulfilled the Christmas lists (and then some) and provided a Christmas Eve dinner for 27 children at the Catholic Children’s Home in Alton, Illinois.

On Thursday, December 15, ProCare Health assisted in delivering the gifts to the orphanage, whose mission is to aid, protect, and care for the needs, education, and welfare of dependent, neglected, abused, or otherwise hurting children and families regardless of economic status, race, religious beliefs, and nationality.

Established in 1879 by the Precious Blood Sisters of Ruma, Illinois, the Catholic Children’s Home has a 143-year history of providing care for those in need.

Professional services available include:

Therapy

Counseling

Social Work

Specialist Care

Education

For more information, please visit http://www.catholicchildrenshome.com/professional-services.

Programs available include:

Special Education Schooling – the program provides year-round education and therapeutic services to students ages 5 to 21. For more information on this program, please visit http://www.catholicchildrenshome.com/special-education-school.

Residential Services – these are available for boys ages 11 to 18 and consist of long-term care (six months or longer) and emergency shelter care (less than one month). State and private welfare agencies and school districts place children into the necessary level of care.

LIFT Program – this consists of supervised independent living for up to 20 boys ages 17 to 21 to prepare Catholic Children’s Home residents for successful, self-sufficient community living. Full-time staff is available 24/7 for support, education, and supervision.

For more information on the Catholic Children’s Home programs, please visit http://www.catholicchildrenshome.com/programs.

In this season of giving, ProCare Health gave back to those in need, and you can too. Volunteers and donations help the orphanage to maintain its valuable staff and programs that support its residents.

To fill out a volunteer application or locate the donation form, please visit http://www.catholicchildrenshome.com/get_involved.

Please mail donations to Alton Catholic Children’s Home, 1400 State Street, Alton, Illinois 62002. You may email Mike Montez or call (618) 465-3594 with any inquiries.

For more information on ProCare Health, please visit http://www.procarenow.com.

