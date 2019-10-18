BETHALTO - The Boys & Girls Club of Bethalto is now taking orders for wreaths, garland & grave blankets. Orders must be in by Wednesday, October 31, 2019. Pay (cash or check only) when picking up at the Boys & Girls Club, 324 E. Central, Bethalto beginning Friday, November 29, 2019. Delivery to the gravesite or your home is available for an additional $5.00 fee.

26” ($25) , 36” ($35), 48” ($45) & 60” ($60) Wreaths are made from Northern Balsam Evergreen boughs and decorated with a red satin bow and white tipped pine cones.

Grave blankets ($25) are made from Northern Balsam Evergreen and are decorated with a red bow & white tipped pine cones.

35 foot of Garland ($25) is made from extra heavy grade White Pine.

For information or to order call 377-6030 (Deadline October 31)

