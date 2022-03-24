GRAFTON - Grafton Mayor Mike Morrow is proud to see one of the city’s treasures - the Loading Dock-Boat House - moving closer to the National Register of Historic Places list.

Mayor Morrow said it was announced at the Grafton City Council Meeting that the historic Boat Works building has been approved as a historic site on the state realm and is now headed for those who decide on the National Register of Historic places buildings. The Allen family are the owners of the Loading Dock-Boat House. Peter Allen announced the state decision at the Grafton Council meeting this week.

The National Register of Historic Places is the United States federal government's official list of districts, sites, buildings, structures, and objects deemed worthy of preservation for their historical significance.

“I think everybody in Grafton is absolutely pleased to see it go to the National Historic Register of Places decision-makers,” Mayor Morrow said. “One positive is buildings are treated a little bit differently during times of a flood which is good. If this happened, it would allow us to extend our Historic District in Grafton some.”

Today, the Loading Dock-Boat House offers premium service as a venue for weddings, corporate events, charity galas, and social celebrations. The Boatworks can host events with more than 500 events.

