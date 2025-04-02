SPRINGFIELD, IL – Legendary rock band The Black Crowes are bringing electrified guitar strings, and stripped, bare-boned rock & roll to the Illinois Lottery Grandstand Stage on Saturday, August 9.

The Black Crowes have been a staple of American rock & roll since their 1990 debut, blending blues-infused riffs with unapologetic energy. With over 30 million albums sold worldwide, the band has cemented its place in rock history. Their latest album, Happiness Bastards, marks their triumphant return to original music and has been hailed as a testament to the enduring power of rock & roll.

“The Black Crowes represent the kind of powerhouse talent that makes the Illinois State Fair’s Grandstand lineup stand out year after year,” said Illinois Department of Agriculture Director Jerry Costello II.

Since reuniting in 2019, The Black Crowes have played over 150 shows across 20 countries, proving that their signature mix of gritty blues-rock and unfiltered energy is stronger than ever.

Best known for classic hits like She Talks to Angels, Remedy, and Hard to Handle, The Black Crowes have been a defining force in rock music for over three decades. Most recently, The Black Crowes and Jimmy Page re-released their iconic Live At The Greek album in celebration of the original record’s 25th anniversary.

“The Illinois State Fair is all about bringing people together for great entertainment, and The Black Crowes are the perfect addition to our lineup,” said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. “Their music has resonated with fans across generations, and we’re excited to bring their legendary sound to this year’s Fair.”

Tickets for The Black Crowes will go on sale Saturday, April 5 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

Tier 3 - $70 / Tier 2 - $75 / Tier 1 - $80 / Track - $80 / Blue Ribbon - $135

*A $30 Pre-Show Party ticket is offered as an additional upgrade for all paid concerts.

Mark your calendars for the 2025 Illinois State Fair, August 7 through August 17 in Springfield.

