RIVERBEND - The snow has piled up and the kids are off from school; what better way to enjoy the winter weather than by playing outside?

“It’s great snowman weather,” said Lyndsey Younger, Alton’s Interim Director of Parks and Recreation.

Younger noted that the Public Works and Parks and Recreation Department has stayed busy clearing the streets and parking lots so families can enjoy Alton’s parks. Gordon Moore Park closed at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, but Younger expects all parks will be back to normal operations by Wednesday, Jan. 8.

“We’re hoping to have everything cleared and ready to go by tomorrow,” she said. “We’re still trying to clean up the parks and the parking lots, so not all of them are cleared yet. They’re still working as we speak.”

In the meantime, here is a list of the best sledding locations in the Riverbend region for you and your kiddos to enjoy. Whether you make snowmen and snow angels or stick to sledding, there’s something for everyone to do at these spots as long as the snow lasts.

Alton & East Alton Forest Homes Park

Betty Browning Park

Riverview Park

Van Preter Park

Haskell Park

Collinsville Kahok Hill

Glidden Park

Woodland Park

Jefferson School

Edwardsville & Glen Carbon Miner Park

Rendleman Hall at SIUE

Airplane Park

Behind Sugo’s

Granite City The Levy

Cheateau Island

Maryville Pleasant Ridge Park

Lindendale Park

Wood River Across from Walmart

Kutter Park

Behind Skate Park

Other Madison County St Ellen Mine Park (O’Fallon)

Alhambra Park (Alhambra)

Lindendale Park (Highland)

Behind Triad High School (Troy)

Solid Rock Church (Pontoon Beach)

St. Louis Art Hill in Forest Park

Suson Park

Crestwood Park

Other Kutter Park (Cottage Hills)

Hidden Valley (Eureka)

Deer Creek Park (Maplewood)

Sioux Passage Park (Florissant)

Blanchette Park (St. Charles)

Legacy Park (Cottleville)

Faust Park (Chesterfield)

Legend Hill next to pool (Carlinville)

For more fun ideas, visit the official Madison County Kids Facebook page.

