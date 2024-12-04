The Best Holiday Cookies to Make This Year Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. The holiday season is a time of joy, celebration, and, of course, delicious treats. Cookies, in particular, hold a special place during this festive time, whether they are enjoyed at family gatherings, exchanged as gifts, or left out for Santa. With so many options to choose from, it can be overwhelming to decide which cookies to bake. This article explores some of the best holiday cookies to make this year, providing a variety of flavors, textures, and methods that cater to all tastes and skill levels. Classic Sugar Cookies A Timeless Favorite Sugar cookies are the quintessential holiday cookie. Their soft, buttery texture and sweet flavor make them a favorite among all ages. The great thing about sugar cookies is their versatility. They can be cut into festive shapes using cookie cutters and decorated with icing, sprinkles, or edible glitter. Tips for Success Chill the Dough: Chilling the dough for at least an hour before rolling it out helps prevent the cookies from spreading too much in the oven. Use Quality Ingredients: Opt for real butter and pure vanilla extract to elevate the flavor. Decorate Creatively: Encourage creativity by setting up a decoration station with various toppings, allowing family and friends to personalize their cookies. Gingerbread Cookies A Spicy Tradition No holiday cookie collection is complete without gingerbread cookies. The warm spices of ginger, cinnamon, and cloves create a comforting aroma that embodies the spirit of the season. These cookies are not only delicious but also fun to decorate, making them a fantastic activity for families. Decorating Ideas Gingerbread Houses : Use gingerbread cookies to construct festive houses, decorating them with icing and candy.

: Use gingerbread cookies to construct festive houses, decorating them with icing and candy. Themed Shapes: Consider cutting out various shapes like stars, trees, and men to add variety to your cookie platter. Baking Tips Use Fresh Spices: For the best flavor, ensure your spices are fresh. Don’t Overbake: Remove the cookies from the oven when they are just firm to the touch; they will continue to harden as they cool. Peppermint Bark Cookies A Festive Twist Article continues after sponsor message Combining chocolate and peppermint is a holiday classic that never goes out of style. Peppermint bark cookies are an easy-to-make treat that captures the essence of the season. These cookies typically consist of a chocolate base topped with crushed peppermint candies. Recipe Recommendations Chocolate Base : Use a rich, dark chocolate cookie as the base to balance the sweetness of the peppermint.

: Use a rich, dark chocolate cookie as the base to balance the sweetness of the peppermint. Topping: After baking, sprinkle crushed candy canes or peppermint candies on top while the cookies are still warm. Practical Baking Tips Chill the Dough: Similar to sugar cookies, chilling the dough can help maintain the shape while baking. Use a Cookie Scoop: This ensures uniformity in size, which helps achieve even baking. Linzer Cookies A European Delight Originating from Austria, Linzer cookies are a delightful combination of almond-flavored cookies sandwiched with fruit preserves and dusted with powdered sugar. Their elegant appearance makes them a perfect addition to any holiday cookie platter. Flavor Variations Fillings : Traditional fillings include raspberry or apricot jam, but feel free to experiment with other flavors like lemon curd or chocolate ganache.

: Traditional fillings include raspberry or apricot jam, but feel free to experiment with other flavors like lemon curd or chocolate ganache. Nut Flours: Incorporating ground nuts into the dough not only adds flavor but also a delightful crunch. Baking Tips Precision is Key: Use a template to cut out the top layer with a hole in the center for a beautiful presentation. Let Them Cool: Allow the cookies to cool completely before assembling to prevent the jam from melting. Chocolate Chip Cookies A Universal Favorite While not exclusively a holiday cookie, chocolate chip cookies are beloved year-round and can easily be adapted for the festive season. Consider adding holiday-themed ingredients like crushed peppermint or seasonal spices to give these classic cookies a holiday twist. Enhancements Mix-ins : Add white chocolate chips, nuts, or dried cranberries to create a unique flavor profile.

: Add white chocolate chips, nuts, or dried cranberries to create a unique flavor profile. Sea Salt Sprinkle: A light sprinkle of sea salt just before baking can enhance the sweetness of the chocolate. Baking Tips Room Temperature Ingredients: Ensure your butter and eggs are at room temperature for a smoother dough. Don’t Overmix: Mix the dough just until combined to maintain a tender texture. Shortbread Cookies Simple Yet Elegant Shortbread cookies are known for their buttery flavor and crumbly texture. They are incredibly easy to make and can be dressed up for the holidays with simple decorations like drizzled chocolate or festive sprinkles. Flavor Variations Add Zest : Incorporate citrus zest (like lemon or orange) for a refreshing twist.

: Incorporate citrus zest (like lemon or orange) for a refreshing twist. Herbal Infusions: Experiment with herbs such as rosemary or lavender for a sophisticated flavor. Baking Tips Use a Food Processor: This makes mixing the dough quick and easy, ensuring your shortbread is perfectly crumbly. Chill Before Baking: Chilling the dough helps maintain their shape during baking. Final Thoughts The holiday season is an excellent opportunity to bring family and friends together through the joy of baking. From classic sugar cookies to elegant Linzer cookies, there’s a cookie recipe to suit every palate and occasion. Experimenting with flavors, shapes, and decorations can make the experience even more enjoyable and memorable. As you gather around the oven this year, remember that the best ingredient is the love and joy you share with those around you. Happy baking! More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending