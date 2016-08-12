EDWARDSVILLE – Although the scorching heat and humidity had several residents in the community headed toward the new community pool or Leon Corlew Park splash pad, the members of the Edwardsville High School Marching Tigers band hit the practice field for their annual band camp.

From memorizing their music to perfecting their highly technical footwork for their field show performances, the determination and focus of the 120-member band did not waiver. This drive, according to band director Marvin Battle, is expected as soon as they step on the field.

“I think some people approach competition as, ‘we’re going to go out and we’re going to win.’” Battle said. “Years ago, we changed that philosophy. We said, ‘we’re Edwardsville. We’re going to be good because that’s who we are. That has translated into what the success has been. We don’t go out worrying about what the competition is doing anymore because we just know if we go out and do our best job and that we’re going to be in that top ranking, no matter what happens. It’s about having pride for our community and not just the competition.”

The camp began on Aug. 1 and concluded on Thursday, Aug. 11.

At 7:30 tonight, the Marching Tigers will be hosting an exhibition performance for the friends and family of the band at the EHS Sports Complex. They will showcase what they have learned throughout the course of the camp, as well thank their loved ones for their support throughout the years.

“It’s going to be a great spectacle of a lot of things we’re putting out there, something that the kids will be happy with, that the parents will enjoy and that will hopefully help us do well in competition,” Battle said.

The competition circuit will make its way to the EHS Sports Complex for the Tiger Ambush Classic field show contest on the band's home turf on Sept. 17.

“As of right now, we have about 23 bands signed up to compete. It’s going to be a huge contest here.”

