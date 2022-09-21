ST. LOUIS - The beginning of something BIG is coming to St. Louis! Led by the entertainment and hospitality experts at Brick + Bev, as an affiliate with Green Street Real Estate Ventures, the historic landmark the Armory is being revitalized as a multi-venue entertainment destination in Midtown, St. Louis, with the first phase opening to the public on December 9, 2022.

The Armory has a deeply rooted and eclectic history in the community. Originally built and designed for the 138th Infantry of the Missouri National Guard, the Armory has had a multitude of transformations over the decades, including serving as a multi-sports complex and a concert venue. This year, the Armory’s final evolution will be as a regional destination packed with experiential entertainment.

With nearly six acres of flexible indoor space to gather, play, eat, drink and discover, the Armory boasts a 60-foot stage to host live entertainment every weekend and monthly national and regional touring acts; 6 bars; more than 70 tap handles; over 40 interactive games; a two-story slide; dozens of TV screens; VIP event spaces; and so much more.

“Our goal with the Armory is to create the Midwest’s most industry-altering entertainment space, a place unlike anything we have in St. Louis,” said Ali Lamb, Director of Marketing at the Armory. “The Armory was designed to be the perfect day-to-day hang out space, transform into the ultimate location for festivals and live music, host cause-based community events, and more, all in one day or week! The possibilities are excitingly endless, and each experience could be entirely unique.”

After the first phase opens in December, there are an additional five venues within the Armory opening throughout the Spring of 2023. The Armory will also be the future home of the St. Louis Tennis Hall of Fame, honoring St. Louis’ most historically impactful tennis players and contributors such as Dwight Davis and Butch Buchholz, and Wimbledon champions Arthur Ashe, Jimmy Conners, Ken Flach, and more.

More details about the additional entertainment venues and the St. Louis Tennis Hall of Fame will be announced over the next few months.

JOIN THE FUN… JOIN THE ARMORY TEAM

In addition to bringing 250,000 square feet of fun to Midtown, the Armory will create approximately 400 new jobs for St. Louis residents and hiring will begin at the end of this month.

“I have been a part of a number of large-scale venue openings and operations, and this is the one I’m most excited about,” said Jimmy Smith, Director of Operations at the Armory. “We are here to be great stewards of the community and are invested in creating a person-first culture and work environment for our employees. We expect the Armory to be an amazing space to enjoy and an incredible place to work.”

To learn more about all open positions contact careers@armorystl.com. Find photo renderings and a fly-through of the space here. Learn more about the Armory and what's coming at www.armorystl.com

About the Armory

The Armory, located at 3660 Market Street, St. Louis, MO 63110, was designed by St. Louis City architect Albert Osburg and completed in 1938 to house the 138th Infantry Missouri National Guard Armory. Over the decades, the building has been home to the St. Louis Tennis Club, national bowling tournaments, rock concerts, indoor sports leagues, and more. Now, the 250,000-square-foot multi-venue entertainment destination, owned by Green Street Real Estate Ventures, will be the largest indoor entertainment venue in St. Louis. Opening its doors to the public on December 9, 2022, the $60-million complex will feature nearly six acres of flexible space to gather, play, eat, drink and discover. Find out more about the Armory and what’s coming at armorystl.com.

