ALTON - Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis CEO and President Michael P. McMillan will be the keynote speaker with the theme; “Injustice Anywhere Is A Threat To Justice Anywhere” in the Annual NAACP Martin Luther King Jr. Day festivities at 3 p.m. Sunday at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Alton.

Alton Branch NAACP 2nd Vice President/Alderwoman Rosetta Brown, Alton Branch NAACP President Michael Holliday Sr., Alton NAACP 1st Vice President Leon Smallwood-Bey, and Alton Mayor David Goins are key players in today’s ceremony, along with McMillian.

The program for today’s event is as follows: Alton Branch NAACP 2nd Vice President Alderwoman Rosetta Brown, Expeditor Invocation – Elder Marcus Harrison, Deliverance Temple Lift Every Voice and Sing Presentation of Dr. King Wreath – Executive Committee Members, Alton Branch NAACP Welcome – Rev. John Buford, Pastor of Tabernacle Baptist Church Song by Riverbend Choir Proclamation – Mayor David Goins, City of Alton Greeting – Alton Branch NAACP President Michael Holliday Sr.

Offertory – Rev. Kelvin Ellison, Union Baptist Song by Riverbend Choir Be A Bridge Dancers Introduction of Speaker – Mrs. Faye Taylor Speaker – Michael McMillan, Urban League of Metro St, Louis Membership Appeal – Rita Dread-Young Presentation of Award – President Michael Holliday, Sr. Dr. King Award – Rev. Donald Tolbert, Pastor of the Church of the Living God Remarks – Donald Mason-El We Shall Overcome Closing Remarks – President Michael Holliday, Sr. and Benediction – Rev. Donald Tolbert.

Brown said the Alton Branch of the NAACP is honored to host the Dr. King Celebration year after year.

“We kept it strong even during the COVID-19 Pandemic with motorcades,” she said. “Dr. King was a man who loved people and fought for human rights. Everybody knows his story. Come out Sunday to help celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.”

Urban League President Michael P. McMillan has received hundreds of awards and commendations from various organizations and was recently inducted into the International Civil Rights Walk of Fame as its youngest member. He was also named one of the Ebony Power 100 Most Influential African Americans in the United States.

Additionally, he is the recipient of the 2013 International Trumpet Award for Community Service; the Whitney M. Young and the John Mack Leadership Awards from the National Urban League; the Chairman’s Award presented by the St. Louis Minority Supplier Development Council and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Montford Point Marines. President McMillan is a member of Boards of Directors of the following companies and organizations: The St. Louis Zoological Commission, Harris Stowe State University, The US Bank Advisory Board, The St. Louis Sports Commission, Heat Up St. Louis, Inc. (Cool Down St. Louis), The St. Louis Community Foundation, The Municipal Opera, the Greater St. Louis Area Council-Boy Scouts of America and the Workforce Investment Board of St. Louis County.

He was recently named the 2020 Person of the Year by The St. Louis American Newspaper. President McMillan is a graduate of Saint Louis University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in African American Studies and a minor in Political Science with an emphasis in Finance.

Additionally, McMillan is an Eisenhower Fellow, an American Council of Young Political Leaders Alumnus and member of Eta Boule Chapter of Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity, Inc., 100 Black Men of Metropolitan St. Louis and St. Alphonsus “Rock” Catholic Church.

