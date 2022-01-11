ST. LOUIS (Jan. 10, 2022) — For the 15th consecutive year the American Red Cross, the St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield encourage all donors to roll up a sleeve this winter and help patients in need by donating blood at the St. Louis Blues Blood Drive, Thursday, Jan. 20.

Blues fans will have the opportunity to donate blood at one of nine convenient locations in Missouri and Illinois from noon to 7 p.m. Everyone who presents to donate will receive a specially designed, yellow Blues T-shirt, while supplies last.

Concern is rising for the nation’s blood supply, which has dipped to concerning levels and could force hospitals to hold off on essential blood and platelet transfusions. The Red Cross is facing a dangerous situation unless more donors give now. Some patients requiring transfusion may not receive the blood products they need. Donors of all blood types – particularly type O blood, the most needed blood group by hospitals –are still needed daily to meet demand. Through seasonal challenges and the ongoing pandemic, the Red Cross relies on volunteer blood donors to help ensure blood is on hospital shelves when patients need it.

“As we work to overcome severe blood shortages, we appreciate the generosity of the Blues, their staff and Blues fans,” said Beth Elders, Executive Director, American Red Cross of Greater St. Louis. “We are grateful to the Blues and Bally Sports Midwest for their continued partnership and hope the passionate Blues fan base will once again come out in force to donate to help patients in need.”

St. Louis Blues Blood Drive locations – hours are Noon to 7 p.m. unless noted

Missouri

Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark St., St. Louis, Mo. 63103 – hours are 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Ballwin Community Center, 1 Ballwin Commons Circle Drive, Ballwin, Mo. 63021

Meramec Arnold Elks Lodge, 1515 Miller Road, Imperial, Mo. 63052

Favazza’s on the Hill, (Banquet Center) 5201 Southwest Ave., St. Louis, Mo. 63139

The HEIGHTS, 8001 Dale Ave., Richmond Heights, Mo. 63117

River Chase: Missouri and Mississippi, 990 Horan Drive, Fenton, Mo. 63026

Old Hickory, 1 Dye Club Drive, St. Peters, Mo. 63304

Centene Community Ice Center, 750 Casino Center Dr., Maryland Heights, Mo. 63043

Illinois

American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia, Collinsville, IL. 62234

January is also National Blood Donor Month, the perfect time to resolve to be a regular blood donor and help save lives with the American Red Cross. Winter weather and seasonal illness tend to ramp up this month and drive blood donation down. This is just one reason why National Blood Donor Month is observed every January.

Article continues after sponsor message

Every two seconds in the United States blood is needed to respond to patient emergencies, including accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease. The Red Cross must collect nearly 13,000 blood and more than 2,600 platelet donations every day for the patients at about 2,500 hospitals nationwide, including 66 hospitals in Missouri and Southeastern/Southwestern Illinois.

How to donate blood

Simply download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or visit RedCrossBlood.org, and enter sponsor code: BLUES, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

Blood drive safety

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and?additional precautions?– including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are?asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

More like this: