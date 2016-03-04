The American Lung Association in Illinois welcomes you and your family to walk with us for our Sweet 16th Annual Event, always the 1st Saturday in May, Super-Saturday, May 7, 2016, promoting Lung-Smart Principles for overall good health and continuing to walk the entire alphabet every Spring to completion.

That's Super-Saturday, May 7, 10 AM to 12:00 PM, hosted at Glazebrook Park, at the Concession Stand in Godfrey. Please mark your calendar for our annual walk to benefit the American Lung Association. It's our Super-Saturday, Sweet 16th, May 7.

Joining are Asthma Awareness Advocates Council, Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois, Village of Godfrey, Madison County, RiverBender Community, teaming, expanding our efforts, to include all lung disease, lung cancer, our ALA first year, reaching out, on behalf of good friends lost and need for more Lung Disease Awareness!

We are gathering at Glazebrook Park, Concession Stand, Godfrey, Illinois; 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

Learn about "triggers" that may cause an asthmatic attack. If you don't have asthma, learn what is best to do for someone having an asthma attack, when minutes count!

What I know: Asthma is a non-discriminating chronic lung disease, that can strike at birth, toddlers, adolescence, during pregnancy, middle years, seniors, can cause death, in specific circumstances. However, asthma can be controlled and managed, with proper medication, proper hydration, good nutrition and regular lung-smart fitness.

Erika Hankins, Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois Program Specialist, will be introducing their newest patch: Asthma Awareness. Our local area Girl Scouts will be earning this patch and supporting our efforts. Contact the Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois Council for additional details.

Once again, we welcome Kohl's employees from the Alton store! Kim Willis is our Kohl's team captain, ensuring employee participation and meeting Kohl's requirements to earn a $500 donation for the ALA.

And, I have local ALA Asthma Awareness good news! It is our Sweet 16th American Lung Association's Event, which means, we are on "P? for Project Lung Health, Proactive and Preventive Principles.

Event Day Program:

- What to do if you are having an asthmatic attack, or, you witness someone having an asthma attack!

- Participate in the demonstration, learn what to do!

- Instructor: Lisa Kirk, with 9-1-1 Madison County Emergency Services

My fundraising goal this year is $4.4 K. Live out of the area? Unable to attend event day? Please give consideration to a generous donation by sending a check made out to the American Lung Association in Illinois by April 30th to the following address: 3000 Kelly Lane, Springfield, IL, 62711, Attn: Jaris Waide?s Team.

In addition, please list ?Jaris Waide?s Team? in the memo section on your check. You may make credit card donations as well by calling Lori Younker and she will process at the local Lung Association office (800/788-5864). Call Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Your contribution is tax deductible to the extent allowed by law.

Your donation makes a big difference!

Be a part of it, participate in 2016! Plus, while you are marking your calendar, take an extra minute to save the 1st Saturday in May, in 2017, for someone you care about.

We will be advancing to "Q!"

"Q" is for Quit!! Promoting the Illinois Tobacco Quitline ? Quityes.org

After all, if you or your child can't breathe, what else matters?

Join us May 7 and every spring, as we prepare for the journey to "Z!"

Sincerely,

Jaris

ALA Lung Health Hero, ALA Youth Honoree Chairperson, Asthma Awareness Advocates Council

E-Mail Contact: jaris@piasanet.com

