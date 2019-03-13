Cruise the Columbia and Snake River along the epic route pioneered by Lewis & Clark more than 200 years ago in the Pacific Northwest. Join us, aboard the paddlewheeler American Empress, for a cruise through this rich tapestry of ever changing landscapes, thriving wildlife habitats and diverse wine country. The date for the cruise is April 19-27.

Nowhere is the timelessness of rivers more apparent than here in the pristine Pacific Northwest, a captivating corner of America which displays an abundance of awe-inspiring, natural beauty that will leave you breathless. Our voyages on the Columbia and Snake Rivers are specifically tailored to maximize daytime river cruising for optimal viewing of spectacular scenery and iconic highlights such as the Columbia River Gorge. As you cruise past the fertile fields, impressive mountains and vertical canyons, you will bear witness to the precious land just as it appeared to Lewis and Clark in 1805 – majestic and unimaginably glorious.

American Empress serves as a floating boutique hotel for your journey, travel into the heart of Washington’s wine country where many acclaimed wineries of the Pacific Northwest have made their mark among wine connoisseurs. Take time to explore the Red Mountain region and sample some of the finest vintages in the midst of breathtaking scenery. Whether you choose to take in the scenery from Mt. Hood’s Timberline Lodge nestled among the pines or climb the Astoria Column to view the expansive Pacific, a voyage on the Columbia and Snake Rivers will show you the world from a new perspective.

Enjoy Broadway Style Entertainment each evening, the Daily lectures by the Riverlorian and Hop-on Hop-off Shore Excursions.

To reserve your accommodations on the American Empress we require a $500 deposit. A Category C Deluxe Veranda is only $3629 per person/ double occupancy. Deadline for reservations is December 5, 2019.

For more information or questions please contact Jane Morgan, 618-465-3298, ext. 144 or jmorgan@seniorservicesplus.org

