ST. LOUIS - The 7th Annual Cycle Showcase STL is a two-day event celebrating the art and history of motorcycling from all over the world with rare and custom bikes.

The family-friendly event takes place Saturday, February 12 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, February 13 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at City Foundry located at 3730 Foundry Way in St. Louis. The cost to attend the showcase is $10 for adults; children ages 15 and under are free. Tickets are sold at the door.

The goal of the event is to change the mainstream perception of cycle enthusiasts while weaving together the various cycle subcultures. Everyone from racers and long-distance touring riders to historical restoration buffs and hand-built motorcycle designers will be represented.

“Racers, riders, restorers, historians artists, and craftsmen - everyone is represented and all are welcome at Cycle Showcase STL,” says Event Founder Randall Noldge.

The Cycle Showcase event will feature 50+ historically significant, hand-crafted works of two-wheeled art. Museums and private collections from across the country (and Canada) will come together to display a wide range of motorcycles, with an emphasis on the beauty in both design and engineering.

Cycle Showcase is also home to a variety of motorcycle-related pieces of artwork exhibited right alongside beautiful bikes in an art gallery atmosphere. Cycle Showcase is excited for the opportunity to show the motorcycle community from artists' perspectives. Up and coming local artists, crafters and vendors are scheduled to appear.

Be sure to have your pucker ready for the pups! The Smooches for Pooches Doggie Kissing Booth will once again be set up to raise money for Dirk’s Fund, a non-profit, large breed dog rescue facility located in Pacific, MO.

To learn more about Cycle Showcase STL, visit www.cycleshowcasestl.com or follow them on Facebook and Instagram @CSSTL or on Twitter @csstl15.

