Dr. Erik B. Alexander.ELSAH - Dr. Erik Alexander, History Professor at Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, presents "The 1858 Lincoln Douglas Debates in Alton" on Thursday, November 13, 2025, at 7 p.m., at Farley Music Hall, 37 Mill Street, Elsah, Illinois. Dr. Alexander specializes in United States history during the 19th century, particularly party politics leading to the Civil War and Reconstruction.

Dr. Alexander is completing his book entitled, Revolution Forestalled: Northern Democrats and the Politics of Reconstruction, 1865–1877.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The program is free and open to the public. Reservations are not required. Parking is available. Refreshments will be served following the lecture.

This presentation is one of this year’s Hosmer-Williams Lectures sponsored by Historic Elsah Foundation and underwritten by Liberty Bank: A United Community Bank.

Attention media, print and otherwise, for additional information, contact us, at historicelsah@gmail.com, or visit our website, historicelsah.org.

More like this:

Alton Woman Charged With Battering Elderly Victim In Jersey County
Oct 21, 2025
Edwardsville High Orchestra, Choir and Band Members Selected For ILMEA All-District Event
Today
Principia College Student Honored As Newman Civic Fellow
Sep 26, 2025
SIUE Friends Of Art Annual Auction Is Set To Support Art & Design Department At SIUE
Oct 6, 2025
Marquette Catholic To Present 'Alice In Wonderland'
Oct 20, 2025

 