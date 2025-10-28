ELSAH - Dr. Erik Alexander, History Professor at Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, presents "The 1858 Lincoln Douglas Debates in Alton" on Thursday, November 13, 2025, at 7 p.m., at Farley Music Hall, 37 Mill Street, Elsah, Illinois. Dr. Alexander specializes in United States history during the 19th century, particularly party politics leading to the Civil War and Reconstruction.

Dr. Alexander is completing his book entitled, Revolution Forestalled: Northern Democrats and the Politics of Reconstruction, 1865–1877.

The program is free and open to the public. Reservations are not required. Parking is available. Refreshments will be served following the lecture.

This presentation is one of this year’s Hosmer-Williams Lectures sponsored by Historic Elsah Foundation and underwritten by Liberty Bank: A United Community Bank.

for additional information, contact us, at historicelsah@gmail.com, or visit our website, historicelsah.org.

