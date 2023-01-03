BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – SIUE women's basketball senior Ajulu Thatha (Indianapolis, Ind.) has been named the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Week following back-to-back double-doubles leading the Cougars to a 1-1 start in conference play.

On Thursday, Thatha's 20-point outing set a new career high in scoring against Tennessee Tech. She was 9-11 from the floor and 2-5 at the free-throw line while leading SIUE with 10 rebounds. Her 10-rebound game marked the seventh of her career.

Thatha followed up Saturday with her second double-double of the weekend, leading the Cougars with 20 points while tying a career-high 14 rebounds at SEMO. She shot 5-13 from the field while converting 9-10 free throw attempts, tying a career-high in free throws made. Her double-digit scoring effort marked the 23rd of her career.

The 6-2 forward leads the Cougars and ranks fourth in the OVC averaging 6.85 rebounds per contest.

This is Thatha's second conference-level award of her career and the Cougars' third individual award of the 2022-23 season.

SIUE returns to action on Thursday, Jan. 5 vs. Tennessee State at First Community Arena.

