ALTON - As the temperatures drop, State Senator Kris Tharp is encouraging drivers to utilize the winter road conditions map on the Illinois Department of Transportation’s website.

“Ahead of the upcoming winter weather, drivers need to be aware of road conditions before traveling,” said Senator Kris Tharp (D- Bethalto). “Using this resource from IDOT can allow individuals to take precautions before their drive, which can prevent crashes and road delays altogether.”

GettingAroundIllinois.com is available on your computer and optimized for smartphones. The site includes the ability to identify and zoom in on a location, travel route or destination on a state map. The map is updated frequently through a cloud-based system to provide a general overview on IDOT-maintained highways

“The weather in Illinois can change suddenly and this online tool is really helpful and updates often,” said Tharp. “I encourage all individuals to view this map before any trips this winter so everyone can stay safe on the roads.”

The road conditions map averages more than 2.5 million page views during snow-and-ice season, featuring a color scheme of pinks and blues to differentiate from the red, yellow and green of traffic congestion reporting, as well as to increase accessibility for those who have difficulty distinguishing colors.

Tharp strongly encourages the public to stock up on essential supplies and to use extreme caution on the roads if travel is absolutely necessary. Drive under the speed limit and remember to brake earlier than expected.

For more information and to view the map, visit https://www.gettingaroundillinois.com/.

