ATCHISON, Kan. - Thao-Vy Tran of Alton, has graduated Summa Cum Laude from Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, majoring in Evangelization & Catechesis, Theology and Journalism & Mass Comm.

The college graduated 520 students at the end of the academic year during ceremonies on May 17, 2025. It was the largest graduating class in the school's history. Sister Deirdre Byrne gave the keynote address, providing "'Sister Dede's Spiritual Post-Graduate Survival Guide." Her advice to find God's plan for each student consisted of seven points:

* Go to Church. God gives you 168 hours in a week. He asks for one back.

* Travel. The world is a wonderful place. You learn more about yourself when you learn more about others.

* Tithe your talents. Give back to those who were not as blessed to receive the two greatest gifts offered at Benedictine College. Your education and your faith.

* Obtain Spiritual Lasic Surgery ... that is the ability to see as Christ sees. Confession and the Eucharist keep those spiritual lenses clean and is our shield and armor to fight against temptation.

* Stay well read. Read on issues important to you and your faith but always read and learn with a discerning heart. Not only put Christ in the center of your lives, your friendships and relationship, but keep Him there.

* If you are searching for Mr. or Mrs. Right, work on first becoming Mr. or Ms. Right.

* Lastly, call your mother! Remember you not only have parents that love you, but you are spiritual children of our Blessed Mother, so invite her, too, to be with you daily.

"So, although you are leaving your 'Catholic Home' of Benedictine College on a new and exciting chapter of your life, make St. Benedict proud of you to be a son or daughter of this outstanding college. Don't just live. Live God's plan," concluded Sister Deirdre.

