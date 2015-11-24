DuQuoin, IL – The Illinois State Police (ISP) is urging the motoring public to drive safe and avoid the Fatal Four moving violations; Speeding, DUI, Seatbelts, and Distracted Driving, this holiday season.

Traditionally, the Thanksgiving holiday marks the beginning of the busy holiday driving period. Beginning on Wednesday, November 25 through Sunday, November 29, high traffic volumes are expected on roadways throughout the state. As traffic volume increases, so does your chance of being involved in a traffic crash. Avoiding the Fatal Four can help to decrease your chances of being involved in a serious traffic crash.

ISP troopers will be extra vigilant during the holiday travel period. Officers will be conducting road side safety checks and participating in additional traffic enforcement details to identify the Fatal Four moving violations. Officers will also be available to provide assistance to motorists who are experiencing mechanical issues on their way to and from their holiday celebration.

Article continues after sponsor message

Along with avoiding the Fatal Four, the ISP would also like to remind motorist to “move over.” The “move over” law requires motorists approaching an emergency vehicle stopped along the roadway to reduce their speed, change lanes if possible, and proceed with due caution.

Lt. William Sons, District 13 / 22 Commander added, “With the large number of people traveling over the holiday weekend, we will have extra staff on patrol in Districts 13 and 22. Troopers will be enforcing the laws and assisting motorists throughout the weekend. I would encourage travelers to pay special attention to the Move Over Law and please move over. Give officers, tow operators, and transportation workers the space to provide these critical services to the public in relative safety. Remember to pay close attention in the construction zones scattered throughout our area as well. On average, 90% of the people injured or killed in construction zones are the people traveling through the construction zones. For that reason, construction zone speed limits are enforceable around the clock to protect the motorists passing through them."

The safety of everyone on Illinois roadways is important. Please remember: Don’t Drink and Drive, Always Buckle Up, Limit Distractions, Slow Down, and “move over!” The Illinois State Police would like to wish everyone a safe and happy Thanksgiving weekend.

More like this: