BELLEVILLE - Belleville Area Humane Society (BAHS) recently pulled a momma dog from a local animal control and named her Betty White, in honor of the late Betty White who was an avid animal lover known for her charitable work and advocacy for animal causes. The pup Betty White gave birth to 8 healthy babies late last week and she is one proud momma to her Golden Girls (and boys).

Betty White is now in a foster home where her foster parents are showering her with love and affection. Betty will be nursing and caring for her Golden Pups for the next 8-10 weeks before she and the pups are available for adoption.

BAHS relies on foster volunteers to support Betty White the pup and many other foster animals and are a critical part of the work at the Belleville Area Humane Society. Foster homes increase the shelter's ability to save lives by preserving space for other pets in need. Foster families also improve the quality of life for each individual pet they save.

Fosters help the most vulnerable pets in need. Puppies, kittens, and animals recovering from illness or injury get a second chance at life when community members choose to foster.

BAHS works hard to make fostering easy. As foster volunteers, individuals work with dedicated canine and feline foster coordinators to get everything they need to be successful — food, medication, pet supplies, information, and resources, as well as one-on-one support.

To learn more about fostering, please contact Belleville Area Humane Society at 618-235-3712 ext. 106 or dogs@bahspets.org.

If you are not able to foster but would like to help with the care of Betty White and her puppies you can make a donation to BAHS to help keep the program thriving. Gifts of generosity help staff, volunteers, and fosters care for Betty White and her puppies. As a non-profit organization, BAHS receives no government funding and relies on the generosity of the community to continue serving animals.

The support from the community is critical for the Belleville Area Humane Society. To make an online donation, please visit bahspets.org/donate/.

