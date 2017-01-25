EDWARDSVILLE - A Texas teen apprehended by the U.S. Marshals in Alton on Jan. 20, 2017 has waived extradition during a hearing in front of Madison County Judge Jennifer Hightower on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017.

Michael Bryars, 17, is currently being held in the Madison County Juvenile Detention Center with a charge of reckless driving, a Class A misdemeanor, Madison County State's Attorney Tom Gibbons said. Bryars was wanted in Dripping Springs, Texas for an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon case. Due to the nature of his charges, Bryars is being treated as a juvenile in Illinois, but being charged as an adult in Texas. By waiving extradition, Bryars agreed to be sent to Texas to face charges without a challenge.

"If he waives extradition, the case can move forward and go to Texas," Gibbons said. "But he can also challenge it. Usually challenging extradition is unsuccessful, but it does prolong things."

Gibbons said authorities in Texas and Illinois are currently discussing the logistics of Bryars's extradition, including who will accept the financial responsibility.

"It's a matter of arranging transportation," Gibbons said. "Not the least of which is who will pay for it and when it will get done."

Bryars was stopped by the Alton Police Department and U.S. Marshal Service Jan. 20 while driving his mother's Nissan Altima. He was treated at Alton Memorial Hospital for minor injuries following the Nissan crashing into a utility pole near 12th and Alby that morning. The alleged victim in his aggravated assault case was identified as Kathy Ann Bryars, 53, of Texas.

"Once again, the U.S. Marshals get their man," Gibbons said. "Unfortunately there was danger; this incident put people's lives in danger. I'm grateful all officers responding to the scene and citizens are unharmed. The U.S. Marshals are relentless in their pursuits."

