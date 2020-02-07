Oakland, IL – US Senator Ted Cruz has officially endorsed Conservative Republican Mary Miller for Congress in the March 17th Primary Election in the 15th Congressional District.

Cruz posted the following statement on his Facebook page: “In Illinois, I am proud to offer my endorsement and support to Mary Miller for Congress in her campaign for Congressional District 15! I hope you join me in supporting her today.”

Senator Ted Cruz is one of the leading voices of conservatism in the US Senate. A recently launched podcast featuring Senator Cruz (https://www.iheart.com/podcast/867-verdict-with-ted-cruz-56253661/) is one of the most downloaded podcasts in the nation.

“I am truly honored and humbled to have the support of Senator Ted Cruz in this race,” Miller said. “Ted Cruz is a principled conservative who is not afraid to stand up for his convictions. I look forward to being able to work with Senator Cruz as a member of Congress.”

Mary Miller is running for Congress in the 15th Congressional District, which includes all of 29 counties and parts of four counties. The District is almost 52 percent rural.

To learn more about Mary Miller, log onto www.marymillerforcongress.com.

