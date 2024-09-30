ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Saturday, September 28, 2024, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced charges against Anthony Naceanceno, 26, of Houston, Texas, for Robbery First Degree and three counts of Kidnapping. Naceanceno, who resides in the 6600 block of Westover Street, is currently being held without bond.

According to the probable cause statement, at 4:52 p.m. on September 26, 2024, Naceanceno allegedly entered a business located in the 4200 block of Bayless Avenue.

"He reportedly informed staff members that he was armed and ordered them into another room. Naceanceno is accused of stealing over $2,000 in U.S. currency, surveillance equipment, and the staff members' cell phones," the St. Louis County probable cause statement said in this case.

Naceanceno was arrested the following day inside the vehicle believed to have been used in the crime. Police recovered the victims' cell phones and a substantial amount of U.S. currency during the arrest.

The investigation is being led by detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons.

It is important to note that charges are merely accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

