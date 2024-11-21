EDWARDSVILLE - Two individuals from out of state face the same set of felony charges in two separate but related cases of money laundering.

Michael J. Reese, 40, of Moreno Valley, Calif., and Lester A. Vega, 47, of Fort Worth, Texas, were charged with two counts each of money laundering, all classified as Class 1 felonies.

On Nov. 13, 2024, the two allegedly drove a Freightliner tractor-trailer through Madison County, Illinois. The vehicle was reportedly carrying approximately $255,000 in U.S. currency which was placed “in heat-sealed bags hidden behind a refrigerator.”

According to court documents, the currency had been “criminally derived” and was concealed in an effort “to avoid a transaction reporting requirement.”

The charges against both individuals were filed on Nov. 15, 2024. Both have since been granted pretrial release from custody.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

