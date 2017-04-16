Teutopolis takes first in Tigers' Orange and Black JV Tennis Tournament
April 16, 2017 7:38 AM
Listen to the story
EDWARDSVILLE – Teutopolis' Wooden Shoes won Saturday's Edwardsville Orange and Black Junior Varsity Boys Tennis Tournament at the EHS Tennis Center.
The host Tigers fell to Highland 3-2 in the opening round of the tournament, while the Shoes scored a 3-2 win over O'Fallon in the other match. In the final, T-Town defeated the Bulldogs 3-2, while Edwardsville and O'Fallon drew 2-2 in the third-place match.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Article continues after sponsor message