EDWARDSVILLE – Teutopolis' Wooden Shoes won Saturday's Edwardsville Orange and Black Junior Varsity Boys Tennis Tournament at the EHS Tennis Center. The host Tigers fell to Highland 3-2 in the opening round of the tournament, while the Shoes scored a 3-2 win over O'Fallon in the other match. In the final, T-Town defeated the Bulldogs 3-2, while Edwardsville and O'Fallon drew 2-2 in the third-place match.