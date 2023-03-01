NEWTON – It just wasn’t Marquette’s night in Newton Wednesday. The Explorers took on Teutopolis (26-7) in a Class 2A Sectional Semifinal and fell by a score of 54-28 to the Wooden Shoes.

With the result, Marquette finishes its season with a record of 21-13.

T-Town got off to a hot start, one that the Explorers would not be able to catch up to. After going on a quick 13-0 run to open the game, Teutopolis never looked back, holding the Explorers to just five points at the half.

According to Marquette head coach Cody Best, T-Town dominated the glass all night.

“All year our biggest weakness was trying to get a rebound and they were a lot bigger than us. We just didn’t have an answer for it,” he said.

Teutopolis has now won 10 straight and has held their opponents to less than 38 points on average during that span of games. That defense didn’t let up against Marquette.

“They played defense like we really haven’t seen this year. We knew it was going to be tough, every basket,” Best said.

It was the second-lowest number Marquette has put up this season since Jan. 7 when Breese Central held the Explorers to 22 points.

Overall, Marquette did play better in the second half Best said.

“We played a lot better. It was all about heart and pride and those four seniors I got, they left it all on the line.”

Marquette graduates four seniors, all of them holding important roles on the team. Marquette will say goodbye to Parker Macias, Dre Davis, Kendall Lavendar, and Jack Spain.

In the end, the Explorers still had a season to remember. They won 21 games, won their conference, and won a regional title.

“We set our goals and we hit them,” Best said. “Overall we got nothing to hang our heads about.”

Teutopolis advances to the Sectional Finals where they’ll take on Lawrenceville on Friday at 7 p.m. in Newton.

