ALTON — Emotional testimony continued in the Caleb Lenhardt murder trial on Monday in Madison County Criminal Court in Edwardsville.

Raigen Swick testified that prior to Katie Bunt being struck by Caleb Lenhardt's car, she approached the car because she knew Amy Yinger and Colton Hickerson to talk to them. She testified as she was talking to them Caleb Lenhardt punched her in the face knocking her to the ground. She stated Lenhardt jumped out of the car and then started choking her. She told the court that she feared for her life.

Alton Police Officer Clinton McNear testified he was sent to the area for a hit and run. As he was looking for the suspect's car he observed Lenhardt’s damaged car at 4th and Piasa streets. Alton Police then sent a K-9 officer to search for Lenhardt, who eventually was found apparently passed out, face down, in an alley close to the former Lenhardt Tool and Die building.

Illinois State Crime Scene Investigator Joshua Easton told the court that tire marks from Lenhardt’s car showed that just before he backed over Bunt, his vehicle moved forward, south on Belle Street before backing up. Easton said Lenhardt stopped 61 feet off 4th Street and about 109 feet short of a one-way traffic sign.

Prosecutors played a video of Lenhardt’s vehicle revving its engine before backing up and striking Bunt in a parking lot in the 400 block of Belle Street in Alton.

Easton said there are exits on the north and south ends of the parking lot, but not on the west side where Lenhardt’s car jumped the curb and became stuck on a parking block with Bunt pinned beneath. Witnesses said that after Lenhardt revved his engine and spun the tires, he took off south on Belle Street and then turned left on 4th Street.

Testimony in the case continued today.

