ALTON - Marquette Catholic started off slow but came out a different team in the second half to beat Breese Central on Senior Night 61-42 in a boys basketball game at Marquette Catholic in Alton.

Brett Terry poured in 21 points, followed by Spencer Cox with 13 and Cortez Harris with 9.

It was senior night at Marquette for seven seniors. Ki’Juan “Iggy” Mcgee, Asher Linkous, Spencer Cox, Joe Guehlstorf, Brett Terry, Jaxson Hendricks, and Ronan Stork. The seniors were recognized before the game.

In the first quarter, Breese Central led Marquette 13-12, Marquette was able to take a 2-point lead into halftime 29-27. In the third quarter, Marquette scored 20 and pushed the lead to 49-34. In the fourth quarter, Marquette outscored Breese Central 12-8.

Marquette heads to Gibault Catholic on Friday night.

