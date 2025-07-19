ALTON - Dustin Terry captured the pole position in the main Formula 1 category, while Mark Schmerbauch won the pole in the F-Light division, and Cole Wehring won the pole in the Tri-Hull class in the qualifying races at the Alton Midwest National Powerboat Races on Saturday afternoon along the Alton riverfront.

The main events all take place on Sunday, July 20, 2025, on the Alton riverfront in all three classes.

In earlier qualifying races, in the main F1 class, Chris Rinker won the race, with Jeremiah Mayo coming in second, Dylan Anderson was third, Andrew Tate came in fourth, Spencer Love placed fifth, Terry came in sixth, Jared Jensen was seventh, Aiden Bennett finished eighth, Grant Schubert was in ninth, and Travis Yates was 10th. The average lap time for Rinker was 37.732 seconds for 13 laps.

In the F-Light class, Shelby Love won the race with an average time of 35.281 seconds, with Schmerbauch coming in second, Treiden Schleicher was third, Brandon Bobalik came in fourth, Eric Wienczak was fifth, James Klein finished in sixth, Randy Partch finished in seventh, eighth place went to Dan Trosen, Jr., in ninth place was Kolby Crook, the 10th place finisher was Ashten Cafarelli, and in 11th place was Addison Dumford.

In the Tri-Hull preliminary qualifying race, Grant Schubert won the race with an average lap time of 31.785 seconds for seven laps, while Tanner Rinker was second, third place went to Josh Wells, in fourth place was Bryston Sherman, fifth place went to Cory Walker, Neal Marsh came in sixth, in seventh place was Jack Schubert, the eighth place finisher was Devyn Brown, ninth place went to Austin Terry, and Wehring finished in 10th place.

In the final qualifying F1 race, Terry won the pole with an average lap time of 38.433 for 13 laps, while Tate came in second, Anderson was third, Rinker came in fourth, Mayo was fifth, Love came in sixth, Jensen finished seventh, Yates came in eighth, in ninth place was Benton, and Schubert finished 10th.

In the final qualifying for F-Lights, Schmerbauch won with an average time of 35.113 second for 10 laps, while Love came in second, Bobalik finished third, Schleicher was fourth, Klein came in fifth, Dumford was sixth, in seventh place was Cafarelli, Trosen, Jr. finished eighth, ninth place went to Crook, Partch place in 10th, and Dominic Trolian came in 11th.

In the final qualifying race for the Tri-Hull, Wehring won the race with an average lap time of 31.796 seconds for seven laps, while Sherman came in second, Rinker was in third, Grant Schubert came in fourth place, Marsh finished in fifth place, sixth place went to Jack Schubert, Brown was seventh, Walker finished eighth, and Wells placed in ninth.

The championship races for each class are set for Sunday, with racing set to begin at 2 p.m.

