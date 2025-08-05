SAINT LOUIS — Principia School is pleased to announce Terry Grigsby as its new Head of School. A Principia alumnus and retired U.S. Navy Commander, Mr. Grigsby brings 20 years of distinguished experience, most recently as Principia’s Assistant Head of School for Enrollment Management & Residential Life. His leadership advances Principia’s mission to cultivate character, academic excellence, and spiritual growth for students in Pre-K through grade 12.

“I’m honored to lead our remarkable community of day and boarding students, faculty, and staff,” said Mr. Grigsby. “At Principia, we lead with love and prayer, and are founded on Christian Science values, which includes viewing each student as limitless. Our applied learning model connects classroom knowledge to real-world purpose—helping students uncover their God-given strengths and develop the confidence to be leaders in an ever-changing world.”

Since joining Principia in 2022, Mr. Grigsby has led key initiatives to support enrollment growth, revitalize the boarding program, and enhance care for both domestic and international students—creating a vibrant, inclusive community that reflects the needs of today’s learners. His career in the Navy sharpened his ability to build mission-driven teams rooted in trust, accountability, and service.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Grigsby as Head of School and grateful to Dr. Merry Sorrells for continuing to support the School as Associate Head of School and Middle School Principal until her planned retirement in June 2026,” said Principia Chief Executive Barbara Blackwell. “Dr. Sorrells’ steady leadership and deep commitment to Principia have left a lasting legacy. Mr. Grigsby steps in with a strong sense of purpose, a drive for learning, and a demonstrated devotion to character education at Principia.”

Like past Principia Heads of School, Mr. Grigsby is committed to preparing students for college and beyond, and to lead lives of purpose. “Principia helps students discover their unique strengths, think critically, and realize their full potential through spiritual and ethical growth, character education, and applied learning,” Grigsby said. “I’m humbled to continue this legacy and excited for Principia’s bright future.”

About Principia School

Principia School is an independent, co-educational college preparatory school offering innovative programs for pre-K through grade 12. Grounded in the teachings of Christian Science, a worldwide Christian denomination, Principia welcomes students from all faith backgrounds. Through an integrated curriculum defined by rigor and opportunity, students learn to adapt and thrive in a rapidly changing world. Our hands-on approach develops critical and creative thinkers who can address relevant, global challenges through effective problem-solving. Our 360-acre campus offers an immersive and unique educational experience with beautiful indoor and outdoor learning spaces as well as state-of-the-art athletic facilities and fields. Principia’s supportive community and character curriculum enable students to discover how living values that uplift can improve the world around them. Follow Principia School on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram, and view our Niche profile. www.principiaschool.org.

