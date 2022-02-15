Listen to the story

Our Love Story:

The Couple: Terry and Lorna Laws from East Alton

Date Met/Started Dating: January 1, 1985

Article continues after sponsor message

Briefly Describe First Date: Dinner, drinks, and the rest is history.

Date Married: February 4, 2001

Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: Spending time with our family and close friends.

Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: A good marriage is falling in love many times with the same person.