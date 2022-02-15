Terry & Lorna's Love Story
February 15, 2022 10:11 AM
Listen to the story
Our Love Story:
The Couple: Terry and Lorna Laws from East Alton
Date Met/Started Dating: January 1, 1985
Briefly Describe First Date: Dinner, drinks, and the rest is history.
Date Married: February 4, 2001
Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: Spending time with our family and close friends.
Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: A good marriage is falling in love many times with the same person.