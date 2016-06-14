http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/16-6-14-Jaime-Garcia.mp3

(Busch Stadium) Following the St. Louis Cardinals 5-2 loss to the Houston Astros, starter Jaime Garcia did not have a lot to say about his outing. He finished with a line of 6.1 IP, 8 hits, 4 R/3 ER, 2 Ks, 1 HR. Garcia faced 24 batters and made 82 pitches/51 strikes.

What did he think of the game?

“Terrible,” he answered.

What was so terrible?

“We lost.”

Mike Matheny thought he actually threw the ball pretty well…

“It’s not good enough.”

Was there any one thing in particular other than not getting the win?

“The fact that I only went 75 pitches and just not getting the job done.”

Has the cause of that been identified?

“No.”

Did he feel better than his last outing against Cincinnati?

“Yes. A lot better. Made a couple of adjustments and feeling better as the game went on.”

Did he have issues with the lower portion of the lineup?

“No. Made a couple of pitches–a couple mistakes and they put good swings on them.”

What was the pitch to Colby Rasmus hit for a homer?

“Slider. It’s actually not a bad pitch. Tip your hat, stuff happens.”

Was he looking forward to facing Rasmus, his former roommate?

“Yeah. He’s a good friend and had a good game.”

What does he make of his inconsistent season this year?

“Stuff happens but today I was able to make some adjustments, stuff that I needed to make and I thought I made good pitches. Just need to stay consistent.”

photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI