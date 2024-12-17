EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville Community Unit Schools District 7 has named Terese Marinelli as principal of Goshen Elementary School for the 2025-26 school year.

Marinelli’s hire was approved Dec. 16 by the District #7 Board of Education. She will assume her role July 1, 2025.

Additionally, the following principals will officially transition from interim to permanent roles, effective for the 2025-26 school year:

Cole Kringlen at Columbus Elementary, Dr. Debbie Reid at Nelson Elementary, and Dr. Andy Williams at Woodland Elementary. Ali Hiller, interim assistant principal at Woodland Elementary, will also have her interim title removed.

Marinelli will join District 7 from Harlem School District 122, where she is in her third year as the assistant principal at Windsor Elementary School. Marinelli also spent three years as the assistant principal at Harlem Middle School. She will succeed Curt Schumacher, who is retiring at the end of the current school year.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ms. Marinelli to the District 7 family and look forward to the impact she will have on the Goshen Elementary students, staff, and community,” said Superintendent Dr. Patrick Shelton. “She brings a proven dedication to student success, and her background in leadership and positive school cultures will be invaluable as she steps into this role.”

Prior to joining the Harlem School District, Marinelli spent six years in Rockford Public School District 205 as a team resource teacher and special education teacher at both the middle and elementary levels. She began her career in education as a paraprofessional at Stevenson Elementary School in Bloomington School District 87.

"Being named the principal of Goshen is an incredible honor, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to join this community,” said Marinelli. “I am excited to build strong relationships with the students, staff, and families. It is my hope that together, we can create a positive school environment that focuses on collaboration, growth, and achievement, empowering each student to achieve personal success. Go Gators!”

Marinelli holds a Master of Science in Education with a focus in Education Administration from Northern Illinois University and earned her bachelor’s degree in special education from Illinois State University.

Kringlen is in his third year in District #7. He spent the 2022-23 school year as a physical education teacher at Woodland Elementary after relocating to the area from Colorado and was an administrative assistant at Leclaire Elementary and Lincoln Middle School last year.

While in Colorado, Kringlen spent seven years as an assistant principal, including at South Ridge Elementary, Mesa Middle School, and Roxborough Intermediate. He has also served as a moderate needs educational assistant and taught sixth grade for eight years.

Kringlen has a bachelor’s degree in education from Mayville State University and a master’s in educational administration from Argosy University Denver.

Dr. Reid joined District #7 this year from Point Elementary School in the Mehlville School District. She also spent seven years in the Parkway School District as an assistant principal at Hanna Woods and Highcroft Ridge elementary schools. She also worked as a school counselor in the Affton School District and a school counselor and physical education and health teacher in the Bayless School District.

Dr. Reid earned her bachelor’s degree in physical education from Central Missouri State University and a master’s degree in school counseling from Lindenwood University. She also has a master’s degree in school administration from Southwest Missouri Baptist University and a doctorate in education leadership and higher education from Saint Louis University.

Dr. Williams has been with District #7 since 1998. He began his career as a special education teacher at Columbus Elementary and Lincoln Middle School. In 2010, he was appointed to the administrative position at EHS South, now known as Success Academy. After two years in that role, he transitioned to the main campus of EHS as an assistant principal before serving as assistant principal at Woodland Elementary for two years.

Dr. Williams earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from SIU Edwardsville. He also holds an education specialist degree and earned his doctorate, also from SIUE.

Hiller was an administrative intern for Hamel Elementary and Midway Elementary before her appointment at Woodland Elementary this year.

She previously taught first grade for eight years and second grade for three years, both at Goshen Elementary.

Hiller has a bachelor's degree in elementary education from Greenville College and a master’s degree in education/curriculum and instruction from SIU Edwardsville. She also received her principal endorsement from SIUE.

“The dedication and commitment of all these leaders to their respective schools has been outstanding, and we look forward to seeing their continued leadership,” said Dr. Shelton.

