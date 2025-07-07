COLUMBIA - Jeff Leuty, a father from Columbia, is seeking financial support for an experimental stem cell therapy to treat his 10-year-old daughter Gracie’s Type 1 diabetes.

The family aims to raise $27,000 to cover the cost of the treatment offered by a clinic in Florida.

Gracie Leuty, who currently manages Type 1 diabetes, faces increased health risks as she continues her growth and development.

The stem cell therapy being considered has shown promising results in reducing insulin dependence or potentially reversing the condition, though it remains experimental and outcomes are not guaranteed.

Leuty emphasized that the family is carefully researching the clinic and consulting with medical professionals to ensure the treatment is appropriate.

“Your generous support, no matter the amount, will bring us closer to giving Gracie the opportunity for a life without the constant demands of diabetes,” he said in a statement.

The fundraising campaign is hosted on GoFundMe, where supporters can contribute to help cover the procedure and related expenses. Leuty expressed hope that the treatment could provide Gracie with a healthier, more independent future as she enters her teenage years.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-gracie-fight-diabetes-with-stem-cells

