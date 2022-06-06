Olive Oils Marketplace Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary

ALTON - Ten-year celebrations for businesses are always special, but the one this past Friday at Olive Oils Marketplace was what one could describe as "extra-special."

The Friday ribbon cut to mark 10 years in business at the 108 W. 3rd St. in Alton location was a time to remember both the good and tough times, but it was a celebration the owners will not forget. Julie and Tim Meeks are the owners of Olive Oil Marketplace.

Tim describes the business perfectly as a store for "foodies." Julie said she considers the marketplace a “gourmet kitchen store” which specializes in olive oils and balsamic vinegars, but also offers much more.

At the ribbon-cutting on Friday, several product samples from vendors and in-store sales were offered to customers.

Julie Meeks was emotional when she reflected on the 10 years at the 108 W. 3rd St. location and she and Tim both thanked their customers and family for their ardent support.

Julie said during the COVID-19 Pandemic, it was difficult but customers kept e-mailing and contacting them encouraging them to stay open. With customer support, the Olive Oils Marketplace owners developed a curbside service. She said the same held true when Downtown Alton encountered floods over the past decade, and that her customers always had their backs.

Tim said the business has just continued to expand and now offers about every flavor of olive oil possible.

"He grabs every new olive oil flavor he sees," Julie said of her husband.

“We are proud to say that we are family-owned, and that’s the way we’ve always been for 10 years,” Julie Meeks said. “We have almost 80 flavors of extra virgin olive oils and balsamic vinegars, which I think is amazing."

Alton Mayor David Goins was very complimentary of both Tim and Julie and Olive Oil Marketplace: "On behalf of the citizens of Alton, congrats on your 10 years making it through floods, COVID, and more. You have a wonderful place. Thank you for your time and sacrifice and what you do for our community."

Visit them online at OliveOilMarketplace.com.

