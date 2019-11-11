



HOFFMAN ESTATES - Roger Weber converted on an early second-half penalty kick, Michael Tentis scored shortly thereafter, and goalie Brayden Tonn saved a penalty kick after starting goalie David DuPont was booked and forced to come out by rule as Triad rallied to defeat Burbank St. Laurence 2-1 to win the third and fourth place match in the IHSA Class 2A boys soccer state finals Saturday morning at Hoffman Estates High School.

The Knights matched the finish from their last appearance at state in 2009, taking third place as Triad finished 23-3-3 on the season.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Vikings scored first, in the 12th minute, when Saul Camacho converted from the spot after a foul in the box by Triad to give St. Laurence a 1-0 lead. It stayed that way throughout the remainder of the first 40 minutes, despite some good chances for the Knights, but St. Laurence was able to come away with the lead at halftime at 1-0.

The Knights drew level in the 44th minute after a foul by the Vikings in the penalty area. Tentis stepped up and cooly scored from the spot to tie the match at 1-1. Weber then scored what proved to be the match winner in the 47th minute, scoring unassisted in getting the ball past St. Laurence keeper Fernando Cervantez and into the back of the net to give the Knights a 2-1 lead.

Stout defending by the Knights kept the score at 2-1, and then came the critical 77th minute. The Vikings were given a penalty on a foul, and DuPont was booked, which forced him to leave the match by rule. Tonn came in for DuPont, and saved the penalty nicely, diving to his left to make the stop. The save proved to be the crucial point of the match, as the Knights went on to win third place with their 2-1 victory.

In the state final, Lisle Benet Academy denied Crystal Lake South their second consecutive Class 2A title as the Redwings defeated the Gators 2-0 to win the state championship.

More like this: