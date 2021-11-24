ST. LOUIS – A tentative settlement was reached today in the St. Louis lawsuit against Stan Kroenke and the National Football League. The lawsuit has spanned four and a half years and was scheduled to begin a trial on January 10, 2022.

The St. Louis Rams played their last game in St. Louis in 2015 before relocating back to Los Angeles. The team played in Los Angeles from the 1946 season to the 1994 season.

The Rams played home games at the stadium now known as The Dome at America's Center in Downtown St. Louis. The Rams won their last game against the Tampa Buccaneers on December 17, 2015, by a 31-23. The Rams had a great run in St. Louis from 1999 to 2003 when quarterback Kurt Warner became a huge NFL star and the Rams won the Super Bowl crown.

The amount paid is stated to be as high as $790 million after 15 hours of mediation talks at Clayton law firm.

St. Louis City, County and the Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority were involved in the suit against the NFL for allegedly encouraging St. Louis to spend millions of dollars while they planned to move the team back to Los Angeles.

For months there was a feud about a possible settlement, so both sides should be relieved with a settlement.

The lawsuit has garnered national attention for the last four and a half years, but this should end the long battle between the two sides.

