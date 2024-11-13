Alton City Council Meeting

ALTON - Bianca Jackson has resigned as Chief of Staff to Alton Mayor David Goins. The lack of public information surrounding her resignation led to a somewhat tense exchange between Alton Mayor David Goins and Alderman and mayoral candidate Raymond Strebel at this week’s City Council meeting.

On Wednesday’s agenda was the resignation of “Bianca Jackson from the position of Chief of Staff.” The exchange occurred after Strebel questioned why Jackson left the position.

City Attorney Tonya Genovese replied that it was a “personnel issue,” the details of which are not to be discussed in a public forum. Strebel, who described the circumstances as “suspicious,” said he was seeking to clarify rumors surrounding the resignation.

“I’ve heard a lot of accusations about why she left,” Strebel said. “I’m not going to ask about the criminality of anything that might be involved, but what I am asking is that you would verify she left on her own terms, and that she wasn’t forced out.”

“She left on her own terms,” Mayor Goins replied.

Strebel then explained he wouldn’t be voting in favor of Jackson’s resignation, as he hadn’t seen Jackson’s Letter of Resignation and didn’t feel he had “all the details” necessary.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Those details are not really for any public knowledge or dissemination, so they cannot be discussed here in council,” Mayor Goins responded. “According to our HR Department, it’s a simple resignation and that’s it.”

Strebel responded: “It just seems suspicious that you don’t provide the Letter of Resignation to council - which is fine, you have every right not to. Like I said, I just want to be on the record that I’m not in support of this resignation.”

Mayor Goins added: “Well, I want to be on the record that this resignation was done freely and voluntarily, of her own accord as well.”

Two other members of the council spoke highly of Jackson’s performance in the role, including Alderwoman Rosetta Brown and Alderman David Gan.

“Bianca did a wonderful job in her position and I really respected her,” Brown said. “She aided … me in a lot of things and I know I will extremely miss her knowledge, her guidance, and wish her the best of luck.”

As the newest member of the council, Gan echoed Brown’s comments, adding Jackson was very helpful as he transitioned into the role of Alderman and that he appreciates the work she did for the city.

The council voted 6-1 to approve Jackson’s resignation, with Strebel casting the sole vote against it.

A full recording of the Nov. 13, 2024 Alton City Council meeting is available at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

More like this: